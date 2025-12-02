Super Six Turns Super Hit, Says CM Naidu

Kakinada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that the Super Six promises, made by the TD-led alliance in the state, has been a “super hit”.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, stands first in pension distribution worth Rs 50,763 crore for the past 18 months. The Polavaram Project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 and water would soon be supplied through the project.

He said, “Before the elections, we promised to provide 20 lakhs jobs in five years. But, the alliance government has resolved to provide 24 lakhs jobs by 2029.

Naidu, on a visit of the region, urged the people to produce at least 3 children, as the nation required a growth in its population.

The CM reached a social pension of Rs 10,000 to a kidney patient Nagalakshmi in Gopinathapatnam in Eluru district, at her house on Monday. He instructed the officials to provide better medical treatment to her.

He visited photo exhibitions of various schemes and advised the departments and also the companies to work for improving the state’s wealth through agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture etc.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu exhorted the farmers to adopt advanced technology to reduce their cost and improve their production.

Naidu said that when he was the CM during 1995-99, the land value was Rs 10,000 per acre at Kokapet and now it rose to Rs 175 crore. This, he said, was made possible due to his vision.

In the same way, Amaravati, Rayalaseema and Andhra regions would be developed based on their natural resources and developed as economic regions. Once upon a time, Anantapur was a desert, but due to his steps Anantapur area emerged as a rich region in the state with horticulture crops, as the government provided water facility to the area.

Naidu said, “The government is providing water security to all the regions. The Polavaram project would be completed before the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027.”

He said the Chintalapudi Lift irrigation scheme would be completed soon and it would provide water to the command area. He called upon the farmers to convert their crops from paddy as there was a need to cultivate other crops also.

“Heavy consumption of rice is leading to diabetes, which is harmful. Farmers should pay attention to healthy food crops and earn double the income than the paddy crop. In future, there will be no buyers for paddy.”

Naidu exhorted the rich and the industrialists to cooperate with the government in helping the poor empower economically and otherwise. He praised civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar for making a success of paddy procurement and credited the amounts to the farmers.

