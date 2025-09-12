‘Super Six-Super Hit’ Meeting A Huge Success: Palla

Kurnool: The ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ public meeting at Anantapur drew an overwhelming response, said TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, calling it a turning point for Rayalaseema’s future. He stated that 90 per cent of the ‘Super Six’ promises announced earlier at the Rajahmundry meeting have already been implemented.

Criticising former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivasa Rao said that Jagan limited himself to fake propaganda on social media. He recalled that Jagan promised three capitals but delivered none and despite shedding tears for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he failed to secure even a single rupee from the Centre. In contrast, the TDP leader said, the coalition state government, with support from the Centre, mobilised Rs 14,000 crore and revived the VSP to 80 per cent operational capacity.

Highlighting irrigation progress, he recalled that the Handri-Neeva project, envisioned by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, brought 3,850 cusecs of water to Anantapur. Along with projects such as Jeedipalli and Bhairavanithippa, thousands of acres have now come under cultivation, laying a strong foundation for Rayalaseema’s agricultural future.



