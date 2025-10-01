Super Six Promises a Super Hit, Says Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has said the Super Six promises made by the three-party alliance to the people have been fulfilled and these have become a super hit.

The implementation of the schemes for free bus services for women, domestic gas subsidies, pensions, Annadata Sukhībava and the Mega DSC recruitment drive have raised the image of the Naidu-led government, he said.

“Within a record time, we recruited 16,000 teachers through Mega DSC, ensured timely pensions and salaries on the first of every month, and undertook road constructions systematically,” he claimed.

Accusing former minister Perni Nani of stalling Machilipatnam’s growth, Ravindra said the YSRC government not only neglected the Bandar port but also diverted central funds meant for development projects. Under the Amrit and Jal Jeevan schemes, hundreds of crores sanctioned by the Centre have lapsed due to the previous government’s negligence. “Soon after the present government took charge, we revived 68 projects across the constituency,” he said.

“From Amaravati capital to Polavaram, steel plants and industrial parks, we are determined to make AP one of India’s leading states by 2047,” the minister asserted.