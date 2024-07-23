Sunkesula Barrage Releases Water Due to Heavy Rains

Kurnool: The Sunkesula Barrage, a crucial source of drinking and irrigation water for western Kurnool district, began releasing water into the Tungabhadra River on Monday. While initial releases were planned for 5,000 cusecs downstream, heavy rainfall in the catchment area has significantly increased water flow to over one lakh cusecs.

To ensure the safety of the barrage itself, authorities are prepared to release up to 50,000 cusecs of water depending on incoming water levels.

Revenue officials have issued warnings to villages located along the river’s path, including those in Kowthalam, Mantralayam, and Kosigi mandals. Residents in these areas have been alerted about the potential for rising water levels.

Following a visit to the Sunkesula Barrage on Monday, Kodumuru circle inspector Mansooruddin and Gudur sub-inspector Hanumantaiah emphasized the importance of vigilance for downstream communities. Sub-inspector Hanumantaiah urged villagers to stay informed and take necessary precautions due to the water release.

The Srisailam reservoir, located downstream is also receiving significant inflows of approximately 1.04 lakh cusecs. Currently, the reservoir holds 47 TMC feet of water, with a full capacity of 215 TMC feet.