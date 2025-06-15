 Top
Sunkesula Barrage Reaches Full Capacity

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 11:30 PM IST

With the reservoir filled, irrigation officials have lifted one gate and are releasing 6,819 cusecs of water—equal to the inflow currently being received.

Sunkesula Barrage—DC Image

Kurnool: Sunkesula Barrage is receiving floodwater from upper catchment areas following recent rains, and the water level has now reached its full capacity of 1.20 TMC feet. With the reservoir filled, irrigation officials have lifted one gate and are releasing 6,819 cusecs of water—equal to the inflow currently being received. Additionally, 156 cusecs of water are being released into the KC Canal to meet drinking water needs.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

