Sunil Naik Skips SP Summons in Raghu Rama Case

Kurnool: M. Sunil Kumar Naik, the former DIG of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), failed to appear before the Ongole SP office for inquiry on Monday and did not provide any explanation for his absence. Prakasam district superintendent of police Damodar had issued a notice summoning him for questioning in connection with the custodial torture case of Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Naik, a 2005-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer from Guntur district, was brought to Andhra Pradesh on deputation during the YSRCP dispensation and served in the CID from December 2019 to 2023. He played a key role in various investigations under the then CID DG P.V. Sunil Kumar, including cases against current Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and his son. He was facing allegations that he was also involved in the team that harassed Raghurama Krishna Raju.

The investigation revealed that Naik was present when CID officials arrested and allegedly tortured Raju at the regional office in Guntur. Bihar police authorities were also informed about the summons, said Prakasam police.