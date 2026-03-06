Summer Sets in Over AP, Mercury Touches 40°C

Visakhapatnam: The summer has set in over Andhra PraThe temperature rose by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Kavali. Parts of the Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded the maximum temperatures between 38°C and 39°C on Friday -- two to four degrees above normal -- surpassing Thursday’s maximum day temperatures.The temperature rose by 6.5 degrees Celsius in Kavali. Parts of the Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded the maximum temperatures between 38°C and 39°C on Friday -- two to four degrees above normal -- surpassing Thursday’s maximum day temperatures.

Ongole in Prakasam district recorded 39.8°C, followed by 39.6°C each in Nellore and Kurnool, 39.4°C in Amaravati, 39.1°C in Kadapa, 39°C each in Tirupati and Nandyal, 38.9°C in Bapatla, and 38.6°C each in Gannavaram and Anantapur.

Visakhapatnam airport area recorded 34 degrees Celsius while Waltair region of Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Koyyuru mandal in ASR district, which registered single digit temperature during the recent winter, recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to rise further, and many parts of the state may touch 40°C for the next two days. The mercury is expected to dip in the second week of March.

IMD forecast that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal 2- 3 degrees C over Rayalaseema from Saturday. Thereafter no large maximum temperature differences over Rayalaseema.

In March, however, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over many parts of the state, according to the previous forecast of the IMS. Few parts (Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts) of the state may experience one to two days of heatwaves in March and the overall the rainfall activity in the state in March is expected below normal.