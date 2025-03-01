Summer begins in AP, Araku shivers at 10°C

Visakhapatnam: Summer has officially begun in Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD Amaravati forecasting a gradual rise in temperature across the state. In contrast, Araku Valley recorded a low of 10.6°C, a 2°C drop from normal levels.

Senior scientist Dr Karunasagar of IMD Amaravati stated that temperatures will rise by 2°C to 4°C across North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. He predicted that this increase will continue until March 5.

He also mentioned that pre-monsoon showers could arrive by the end of May, slightly earlier than the usual southwest monsoon onset.

On Friday, the IMD New Delhi forecast that most parts of Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will experience above-normal maximum temperatures between March and May.

Meanwhile, the temperature dropped by 2°C to 3°C in several mandals in ASR district on Saturday.

Assistant Director of the Regional Agriculture Research Station, A. Appalaswamy, reported the following temperatures in Araku and surrounding areas:

Araku Valley – 10.6°C

G. Madugula – 11.3°C

GK Veedhi – 11.7°C

Hukumpeta – 11.5°C

Lambasingi – 12°C

Appalaswamy noted that nights remain cold, and the region is frequently covered in dense fog during the early hours, causing visibility issues on ghat roads and slowing vehicular traffic.