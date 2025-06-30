Suicide Attempts by Two Nurses at AS Peta PHC Spark Concern

Nellore: A second nurse from the AS Peta Primary Health Centre (PHC) attempted suicide on Sunday, a day after outsourced nurse Dorasanamma made a similar attempt.

The nurse, T Lakshmi, took sleeping pills after leaving a selfie video, saying her seniors were exerting pressure on her following Dorasanamma’s complaint, that too made through a selfie video, about “harassment” against the former. Some local residents swiftly rushed Lakshmi to the Atmakur government hospital.

Both remain under treatment following their hospitalization and are reportedly out of danger.

“Following Dorasanamma’s suicide bid, the local health authorities had issued a show-cause notice to Lakshmi, holding her responsible and launching an official inquiry. Distressed by the notice and the growing pressure, Lakshmi took to social media to present her side of the story before attempting to end her life,” police said.

Sources said Lakshmi had been the subject of multiple complaints from PHC staff, including doctors. After being summoned by senior officials in connection with Saturday’s incident, she allegedly felt cornered.

The back-to-back suicide attempts at the same government-run health facility, due to fight between two nursing staff, have stunned the local population. Senior health department officials have since launched an investigation.