Suicide Attempt by TD Minority Leader Sparks Tension in Anantapur

A suicide attempt by a minority leader of the Telugu Desam sparked tension in Anantapur on Wednesday after he allegedly felt humiliated over an incident linked to a local party leader.

Sources said Noor Mohammad of Azad Nagar organised an iftar at his residence on Tuesday night and invited Anantapur Urban MLA D. Prasad as the chief guest. However, the MLA reportedly did not attend the event.

It is alleged that local leader Royal Madhu, considered a close aide of the MLA, objected to the event being organised in his division without prior intimation. He allegedly threatened Noor Mohammad and forced him to apologise.

Feeling insulted, Noor Mohammad attempted suicide on Wednesday. He was immediately shifted to the Anantapur Government General Hospital.

As news of the incident spread, several minority leaders rushed to the hospital. Telugu Desam leader and state Mutawallis Association president Shakil Shafi, along with Congress leader Dada Gandhi and others, met the victim.

Shafi criticised the alleged behaviour of the local leader and warned that they would prevent the MLA from attending iftar programmes in mosques across Anantapur unless he expressed concern over the incident.

Later, MLA D. Prasad visited the hospital and spoke to Noor Mohammad. He told the media that Noor Mohammad was out of danger and described him as a sincere party worker. The MLA said the issue might have arisen due to differences among local leaders and denied any role in the incident, alleging that some individuals were trying to create disturbances within the party.