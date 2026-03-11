Sugar-Free Paddy Variety Providing Sweet Returns to Nellore Farmers

Nellore: Farmers in SPSR Nellore district, who have cultivated RNR-15048 paddy, popularly known as the “sugar-free rice,” are reaping handsome returns this harvest season, as there is strong demand for this variety from millers and consumers.

The fine-grain paddy variety, developed in 2016 by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, has gained popularity for its low glycemic index, making it suitable for diabetics. Its blast resistance and ability to grow in both Kharif and Rabi seasons have also encouraged many farmers in the district to grow this variety.

This season, the variety is fetching around Rs 23,000 per putti (about 850 kg) in the open market, significantly higher than the Rs 19,000–Rs 21,000 being offered for other fine varieties of paddy.

Progressive farmer Tata Hariprasad of Vidavalur said millers are willing to pay a premium because of the variety’s high rice recovery rate. “RNR-15048 offers head rice recovery of more than 67 per cent, resulting in fewer broken grains and higher profits for millers,” he explained.

According to official estimates, paddy has been cultivated over about 3.75 lakh acres in the district this season, besides another 50,000 acres under unofficial cultivation. The administration is preparing to open 161 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs). Farmers have been ensured that payments will be made within 24 hours of procurement.

Despite this, many farmers continue to prefer selling in the open market, even if the price is slightly below the Minimum Support Price (MSP)—Rs 20,306 per putti for A-grade paddy and Rs 20,135 for common variety. Farmers cite strict quality norms at PPCs, including moisture levels below 17 per cent, colour standards, and limits on broken grains.

Farmers say that such conditions often compel them to part with extra paddy—sometimes up to 1,000 kg per load—to offset deductions for moisture, coloured grains and broken rice. They also point to the lack of proper drying yards, difficulties in arranging gunny bags and transporting paddy from scattered fields as major hurdles.

“Private traders collect the produce directly from fields, which is far more convenient,” a farmer said.

Civil Supplies officials, however, believe farmers could return to procurement centres once the peak harvest season between March 15 and April 15 begins and private buyers start lowering their prices. The department is gearing up to procure 3.5 lakh tonnes of paddy, with focus on fine varieties for supply to hostels, as announced by Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar during his recent visit to Tirupati.

Federation of Farmers Associations president Ch. Koti Reddy expressed concern that some buyers have reduced prices by Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000 per putti during the past two days, citing possible export disruptions due to the war. Recalling that farmers suffered losses of about Rs 5,000 per putti last season when prices fell to Rs 13,000 against an MSP of Rs 19,500 due to the delay in opening paddy procurement centres, he urged authorities to swiftly open the PPCs to protect farmers’ interests.

Koti Reddy appealed to officials to allow traders from neighbouring districts and states to purchase paddy. He pointed out that crop failures in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and rain damage in north Andhra could create additional demand for Nellore’s produce and fetch a better price.