Sugar factories in Anakapalle facing significant challenges

Visakhapatnam:Sugar factories in the Anakapalle district-- namely Gowada, Tummapala, Etikoppaka, and Tandava -- are facing significant challenges to the region's economic activities.

The Tummapala and Etikoppaka sugar factories have closed down, exacerbating the issues for local farmers and workers.

The Gowada Sugar Factory, also known as the Chodavaram Cooperative Sugars Ltd, is situated in Chodavaram mandal. Established in 2014, it has been a leading sugar supplier with a 965 x 1980mm milling capacity with UFR rollers and a co-generation capacity of 7mw. However, farmers supplying sugarcane and workers involved in the production are facing payment delays, causing distress within the community.

Located in Payakaraopeta, the Tandava co-operative Sugars Ltd remains operational with a milling capacity of 838 x 1525mm rollers. It experienced a decline in sugarcane crushing due to delayed payments and financial difficulties.

The Tummapala factory, known as Anakapalle VV Ramana Cooperative Sugars Ltd, resumed operations in December 2018 after years of closure. Despite its critical role in the local economy, it faced financial challenges and difficulties in sugarcane supply, leading to its closure.

Established in 1932-33, the Etikoppaka sugar factory is one of Asia's oldest cooperative sugar factories in Rayavaram mandal. With a milling capacity of 850 x 1524mm rollers and a co-generation capacity of 1.5mw, the factory has significantly contributed to the local economy. However, it faced a decline in sugarcane production due to reduced incentives for farmers and remains closed.

The economic plight of these factories extends to substantial financial dues. According to CITU’s Chodavaram divisional secretary Rangali Demudu Naidu, the Etikoppaka sugar factory workers owed `8 crore, the Tandava sugar factory workers `8.5 crore, the Gowada sugar factory farmers and workers `8.5 crore and the Tummapala f workers `3.8 crore.

Before the alliance government came to power, Jana Sena leader PVSN Raju promised to clear dues for the Gowada, Tummapala, and Tandava sugar factories and offer support prices for sugarcane. However, six months into the new government, farmers got none of these.

As part of the alliance, the Chodavaram seat was allotted to former TD legislator KSN Raju and Jana Sena activists worked to ensure the victory of the alliance candidate KSM S Raju. Now, sugarcane farmers continue to express concern, saying these two leaders forgot their election promise.