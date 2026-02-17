Subudhendra Tirtha Decries Adulterated Ghee in Tirumala Laddu

Vijayawada: Expressing deep anguish over reports of adulterated ghee being used in preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt pontiff Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Sripada termed the act “unpardonable and an affront to the faith of millions of devotees.”

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the seer said he is profoundly disturbed to learn that adulterated substances had reportedly been used in the laddu prasadam offered to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Temple.

“The prasadam is regarded as supremely sacred by crores of Hindus. To defile such a holy offering is an inexcusable crime,” he said, adding that contaminating the Maha Naivedyam is the “most sinful act.”

As the head of the Mantralayam-based mutt, Sri Subudhendra Tirtha invoked the dictum “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah (Dharma protects those who protect it).” He asked the government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness.

The pontiff called for an impartial inquiry and stringent legal action against those responsible for supplying adulterated ghee. “Sentiments of millions of devotees must be safeguarded and the sanctity of Sanatana Hindu traditions preserved,” he underlined.



