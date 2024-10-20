Subsidised cooking oil, red gram dal, and onions: Officials told

Vijayawada: NTR district incharge collector Dr Nidhi Meena has instructed officials to provide cooking oil, red gram dal, and onions at subsidised rates through special counters in rythu bazaars and supermarkets. She warned that strict action would be taken under the 6A Act against malpractices in the distribution of ration items through PDS shops.

During a meeting with civil supplies and revenue officials, she discussed appointing new dealers for PDS shops. She revealed that 54 cases were booked in the last three months, leading to the seizure of 627 tonnes of PDS rice.



Additionally, 82 new PDS shops will be set up, with dealer appointments completed by November 12. Beneficiaries can also request up to three kilograms of free Jowar instead of rice at fair price shops.



