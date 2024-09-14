Submarine escape training facility opened in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy commissioned on Friday – Vinetra – its Kalvari submarine escape training facility. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, inaugurated the centre at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam.

The facility, designed and developed indigenously in line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, aims to enhance escape capabilities of the crew of a distressed Kalvari-class submarine.

Constructed by L&T Defence as a turnkey project, the Kalvari submarine escape training facility is equipped with a five-meter escape tower, integrated with an adjacent diving basin.

The state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines in the event of a submarine distress situation.

The facility Vinetra, meaning Trainer, is a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners. It reinforces the operational readiness, safety protocols and training infrastructure of the Indian Navy.