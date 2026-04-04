Subbamma’s Legacy Honoured at Kodandarama Temple Festival

Nellore: The annual Thota Utsavam was celebrated at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati on Saturday, commemorating the enduring legacy of devotee Repakula Subbamma.

Subbamma, a philanthropist from over a century ago, played a key role in supporting temple rituals. From 1910, she funded important Brahmotsavam rituals, including the Kalpavruksha Vahanam and Sarvabhoopala Vahanam. In 1933, she donated land to ensure the continuation of these services, which now houses RS Gardens and SV Balamandir, the venue for the annual festival.

On the occasion, the utsava idols of Lord Sita Ramachandra along with Lakshmana were taken in a ceremonial procession from the temple to the garden premises on Old Maternity Hospital Road. Rituals such as Snapana Tirumanjanam, Asthanam and Nivedana were performed.

In the evening, the deities were taken in a return procession to the temple amid devotional fervour and participation of devotees.

Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, including deputy EO Nagaratna, and temple staff were present.