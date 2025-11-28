Ex-TTD Chairman Appears Before CID Over Parakamani Allegations

Tirupati: Former TTD chairman and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP, Y.V. Subba Reddy, appeared before the CID special investigation team here on Friday for questioning in the Parakamani theft case.

The questioning, led by CID chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, lasted two hours at the agency’s office.

Sources said SIT sought an explanation on why no public notification was issued when accused CV Ravi Kumar and his wife Ramya donated seven properties valued at around `14 crore to TTD. The investigation team wanted clarity on the procedure followed during Subba Reddy’s tenure.

In response, he informed the CID that the properties were taken over by the TTD in May 2023 and the matter was placed before the trust board for approval the next month.

After the session, Subba Reddy told the media that he answered all questions raised by the SIT. Any wrongdoing in Parakamani is a grave issue and taking anything from “God’s coffers” was unacceptable, he stressed.

Subba Reddy reiterated that he came to know about the theft only after completing his term as TTD chairman.

The MP said, “TTD functions through multiple layers of checks and supervisions. I had no involvement in the operational activities linked to the allegations under probe.”