Students Urged to Embrace Experiential Learning at SRM-AP Techno-Cultural Fest

Vijayawada: The four-day national techno-cultural fest INFINITUS 2026 was inaugurated at SRM University-AP, Amaravati, on Wednesday, with speakers urging students to look beyond textbooks and seize opportunities for experiential learning.

The fest was formally declared open by Vijay Thirumala, vice-president of Swiss Re, who called on students to use university festivals to sharpen strategic thinking, adaptability and collaboration. He said such platforms play a key role in developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by vice-chancellor prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, registrar Dr R. Premkumar, director (Student Affairs) Major General Gurdeep Singh Narang, associate director (Student Affairs) Revathi Balakrishnan, members of the student council, faculty and students.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Satish Kumar described techno-cultural festivals as a confluence of innovation and creativity, and said such experiences were vital for holistic development and nurturing socially responsible future leaders.

With more than 6,000 participants from across the country, INFINITUS 2026 features over 25 technical competitions, including hackathons, robotics events, coding challenges, virtual reality tasks and drone simulators. Workshops and seminars by industry experts are also part of the programme.

The fest also includes live performances by playback singer Karthik, singer Jonita Gandhi, DJ Gautam and entertainer Ali Merchant. The event will conclude with live concerts on February 28, 2026.