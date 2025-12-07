Students Thank Gottipati For Free Bicycles

Nellore: Students gave a warm surprise to minister Gottipati Ravikumar, who has been distributing thousands of bicycles free of cost to high school and intermediate students in the Addanki constituency with donor support.

While he was travelling to attend various programmes after handing over CMRF cheques on Saturday, students stopped his vehicle and a group of girl students presented bouquets as a gesture of gratitude.

They told the minister that earlier, due to long distances and lack of transport, they were forced to miss classes frequently, but the bicycles had improved both their attendance and academic performance.

The minister congratulated the students, encouraged them to study well and blessed them to achieve great heights.

Earlier, Ravikumar said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to healthcare for the poor. He distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 43 beneficiaries at the Chilakaluripet camp office.

He said the CMRF has provided major support to needy families since the new government took charge, enabling even economically weaker sections to access quality corporate healthcare.

He added that medical services in rural areas are being strengthened by upgrading Primary Health Centres and establishing sub-centres in remote villages.

The minister criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that it had pushed the healthcare system — along with several other departments — into disorder.