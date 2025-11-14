Students Switching to Ganja from Liquor and or Cigarettes

Vijayawada: A good number of students and youngsters are getting addicted to psychotropic substances like ganja to overcome mental tension for varied reasons, unlike the earlier practice of consuming liquor and or smoking cigarettes.

Health professionals caution that such change only affects the mental stability of students. It does not help them in any way to concentrate on their studies. Instead, it makes them addicts and forces them to involve themselves in anti-social activities and even crime.

Mental health professionals have advised the state government to keep a close watch on availability of ganja to youth, so that they become a productive asset for themselves, their family, society and the nation. The professionals point out that students coming from nuclear families are particularly vulnerable.

Andhra University Science and Technology College principal and head of Psychology department, Dr. M.V.R. Raju says, “There is an urgent need to help students get rid of their addictions to not just ganja, but TV and mobile phones. Students must be counselled by professionals in advance, so that they focus on their academics.”