Students Seen Massaging Teacher’s Feet at Andhra Tribal School in Viral Video

A shocking video from the Bandapalli Tribal Girls’ Ashram School in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district has gone viral, showing a teacher sitting comfortably and talking on the phone while two girl students massage her feet during school hours.

A shocking video from #AndhraPradesh 's Bandapalli Girls’ Tribal Ashram School shows a teacher talking on the phone while children massage her feet pic.twitter.com/Wrz4cW1nRL — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) November 4, 2025

The video shows the teacher reclining on a chair with her legs stretched out as the students, dressed in school uniforms, sit on the floor beside her. The incident, reportedly filmed during class hours, has triggered outrage over the misuse of authority and the treatment of tribal students in government-run institutions.

Soon after the video surfaced online, officials from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Seethampeta, took immediate cognisance. ITDA Project Officer Pawar Swapnil Jagannath ordered a probe and issued a suspension notice to the teacher pending investigation. Authorities have assured strict action, calling the act “unacceptable and unbecoming of an educator.” The incident has reignited concerns about oversight in ashram schools meant for the education and welfare of tribal children.



