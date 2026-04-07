Students Raise Concerns Over Poor Quality Midday Meals in Kadapa

Kadapa: Students of a government school in Mutharasu Palle, Kadapa town, raised serious concerns over the quality of food being served under the midday meal scheme, prompting MLA R. Madhavi Reddy to conduct a surprise inspection on Monday.

During her visit, the MLA interacted with students, who candidly complained about substandard meals. “Except on Fridays, the rice and curries are not good. The rice is not properly cooked and the sambar is not at all good,” several students said.

The MLA was also shocked to see children sitting on the ground while attending classes, highlighting broader issues with the school’s infrastructure. Around 70 students are enrolled under the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme, but the complaints suggest that daily meals are far from satisfactory.

Further inspection revealed poor sanitation. School toilets were found in an unbearable condition, forcing the MLA to step out immediately. Staff were unable to explain the lapses, reflecting negligence in maintenance and management.