Students Provide Solutions to Anantapur Police Top Brass at AI Hackathon 2026

Anantapur: Anantapur superintendent of police P. Jagadeesh appreciated engineering and management students who provided solutions to complex policing issues at the “Anantapur Police AI Hackathon 2026” that concluded on Saturday.

In the presence of more than 1,000 students who participated in the AI hackathon, the SP picked up for praise those who presented the innovative model of police patrolling based on quantum optimisation to enhance public safety.

Other solutions that students offered related to Cyber Fraud Money Trail Intelligence System, AI Voice Robot for FIR Data Collection, Smart Bandobust Duty Monitoring System, AI-Based Dynamic Police Patrol Optimisation System, and Smart Patrolling and Incident Response System.

A jury of experts evaluated all the projects presented at the hackathon. The jury selected top 10 teams for their outstanding presentations.

Distributed prizes to the AI Hackathon winners, SP Jagadeesh declared that the ideas presented by the engineering and management students at the hackathon are remarkable.

“Instead of studying merely for degrees, it is encouraging to see students thinking in ways that solve complex societal problems. The AI-based bandobust management application developed by students can bring revolutionary changes in future policing,” Jagadeesh maintained.

Further, he welcomed presentations on interactive AI robots for receiving complaints and multilingual portals for bridging the gap between police and the public. “Technology should not just be a tool, but a protective shield for the common citizens. Today’s coding lays the foundation for tomorrow’s national security,” he observed.

The SP remarked that with the rise in cybercrimes, police department needs young innovators to combat challenges. “We are ready to implement your ideas at the ground level,” he stated, drawing applause from the young competitors at the hackathon.

Those present at the AI hackathon concluding ceremony organised at the Anantapur Police Conference Hall included trainee IPS officer Ashwin Manideep, INCRUXAI representatives Yashwanth and Keerthiraju, Cyber Wing circle inspector Sheikh Zakir and other police officials.