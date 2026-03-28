Students Lead E-Waste Awareness Drive In Hindupur

ANANTAPUR: Classrooms at Durgabai Deshmukh Municipal Primary School in Hindupur in Satya Sai district turned into centres of environmental awareness this week, as students took part in hands-on workshops on e-waste.

The sessions were led by Vikram Menon, an 11th-grade student from California, as part of a youth-led initiative that has reached over 10,000 students worldwide.

Students actively took part, asking questions and sharing their experiences with unused devices at home. The workshops focused on simple and practical ways to handle e-waste.

A key highlight was the “Responsible E-Waste Cycle”, which explained how devices can be used, repaired, reused and recycled instead of being discarded.

Students also explored ideas such as repurposing old mobile phones into music players or digital photo frames. For many, this was their first exposure to concepts like device life tracking and reuse.

Raghunath, a school alumnus, said the sessions helped students understand that electronic items do not become waste immediately but can be reused in many ways.

Former municipal chairman B.S. Vidyasagar said the workshops introduced students to the idea of a circular economy in a simple manner.

Students said they were surprised to learn that old devices could still be useful.