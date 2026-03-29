Students In Hindupur Take Part In Mock Trial, Explore AI Ethics

ANANTAPUR: Students of Mahatma Gandhi Municipal High School in Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai district, participated in a mock trial programme that introduced them to law, ethics and the role of artificial intelligence in decision-making.

The initiative, titled “You Be the Judge: Mock Trial vs AI”, was led by Anshika Gupta, an 11th-grade student visiting from the USA. Conducted over the past week, the programme engaged more than 600 students in structured debates and civic reasoning exercises.

Students assumed the roles of judges and legal experts, analysing scenarios involving free speech, public safety and personal responsibility. They also compared their own decisions with those generated by AI, sparking discussions on ethical reasoning.

Anshika supported the sessions with customised writing pads and themed materials, creating an interactive learning environment. Participants said the exercise helped them understand the complexities of decision-making.

“I felt like a real judge deciding what is right,” a student said. Another noted that comparing their answers with AI made them reflect on their own beliefs.

The programme was initiated by former municipal chairman B.S. Vidyasagar, an alumnus of the school.