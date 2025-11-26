Students Conduct Mock Assembly in Amaravati; Naidu, Lokesh Attend

Amaravati: Marking Constitution Day, students in Amaravati organised a mock Assembly session on Tuesday at the State Legislative Assembly premises. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh attended the programme and interacted with the participants.

During the session, students assumed various constitutional and legislative roles. Leela Gautam from Manyam district acted as Chief Minister, while Soumya from the same district took up the role of Leader of the Opposition. Kodi Yogi from Visakhapatnam served as Deputy Chief Minister, Chinmayi from Tirupati district took charge as Education Minister, and Swathi from Kakinada functioned as Speaker.

The participants held short-duration discussions on two key topics — regulation of social media and environmental protection. The mock Assembly was streamed live across 45,000 government schools in the state to encourage civic awareness among students.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that safeguarding the values of the Constitution is the responsibility of every citizen. He added that the Constitution forms the strong foundation of Indian democracy and remains a guiding force for the vision of a progressive and developed Andhra Pradesh and India.

Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the organisers and highlighted that the Education Department has taken an innovative approach by involving government school students in a real-time legislative simulation. He said the initiative helps students understand their rights, duties, and the democratic process.