Student drowns in Pathala Ganga at Srisailam

Kurnool: A student from Karimnagar drowned while bathing at Pathala Ganga in Srisailam on Thursday. Five students from Hyderabad went for swimming at the old steps of Pathala Ganga when Ch. Sai Teja, 18, a resident of Jammikunta in Karimnagar district, was caught in deep water and drowned. Sai Teja was pursuing a diploma at Quli Qutub Shah Government Polytechnic in Hyderabad and was staying at the Uppuguda Boys Hostel, police said. The Srisailam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

No helmet, no fuel in Kurnool soon

Police officials are set to enforce mandatory helmet use for city bikers in the coming days. As part of the awareness campaign, banners displaying "No Helmet – No Entry" will be put up at government offices and petrol stations.

Despite repeated appeals from the police to wear helmets for safety, compliance has been low, leading to frequent road accidents involving two-wheeler riders. To enforce the rule more strictly, officials are now considering making helmets mandatory at petrol pumps and for entry into government offices.

In February, police organised a vehicle rally to promote helmet use, with District Collector Ranjit Basha and SP Vikrant Patil actively participating. In March, an auto-announcement campaign was conducted in the city to further raise awareness.

Now, the Collector has instructed officials to install "No Helmet - No Entry" banners at all government offices. Additionally, SP Vikrant Patil has proposed that bikers without helmets be denied fuel at petrol stations.

In June last year, the Andhra Pradesh High Court reaffirmed the helmet rule and directed the police to take strict action against violators. Hearing a petition on road safety, Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur mandated helmet use for all bikers and ordered police officers to wear body cameras during enforcement checks. With these new restrictions being introduced at petrol stations and government offices, officials plan to gradually extend enforcement measures.

"We are finalising the implementation plan. Many victims of road accidents are two-wheeler riders, so these restrictions are essential for their safety and that of their families," said a city police official.

Devotee attacks two with glass bottle over seating dispute in Tirumala

A clash between devotees over a seating dispute led to an attack with a glass water bottle in Tirumala on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Govinda Raju and Hampayya from Ballari, Karnataka, had arrived in Tirumala with their family for darshan and were waiting at the Central Reception Office for accommodation. Meanwhile, Karthikeya from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, reached the same spot with his son.

A dispute arose when Karthikeya moved a piece of luggage from a chair to seat his son. Believing that his child was pushed, Karthikeya, in a fit of rage, struck Govindaraju on the head with a glass water bottle. Hampayya, standing nearby, also sustained injuries from the broken glass.

TTD Vigilance and Security personnel shifted the injured to Ashwini Hospital for treatment. Tirumala Two-Town SI Lakshmareddy, upon receiving information, reached the hospital and took both parties to the station for further inquiry.







