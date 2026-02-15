Student Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Singarayakonda

Nellore: A Class VI student died under suspicious circumstances late on Saturday night at Mulaguntapadu village in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district. According to police, the boy, identified as 10-year-old Sayyed Towshik, had been a native of Kanigiri undergoing coaching at a private residential school to prepare for the Navodaya entrance examination.

After recent mock test results, Towshik informed his parents over the phone that he had secured low marks. On Saturday evening, the student went to have a bath but did not return for a long time. Growing suspicious, the warden and fellow students broke open the bathroom door and found him unconscious.

Police said he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging in the bathroom. School authorities immediately shifted to a private hospital in Kandukur, where doctors declared him dead. The student’s body has been shifted to the RIMS Hospital in Ongole for post-mortem examination.

After being informed, the boy’s parents reached the school and staged a protest, alleging foul play. They claim there are injuries on Towshik’s body and neck. They have accused the school management and staff of assault.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. On Sunday, Towshik’s parents, along with relatives and members of students’ unions, staged a protest at the Collectorate in Ongole demanding justice. Towshik’s body has been handed over to his family after inquest.