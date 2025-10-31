Student Attempts Knife Attack On Classmate, Creates Panic In Kurnool

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool on Friday after a student attempted to attack another with a knife inside the university hostel.

According to sources, Ajay Naik and Balaji Naik, both engineering students residing in the Rayalaseema University hostel, had an argument on Thursday. The next day, Ajay Naik, still enraged, went to Balaji’s room armed with a knife. However, hostel staff and other students intervened and prevented him from entering the room.

The staff immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. University authorities have informed Ajay Naik’s parents about his behaviour and are reviewing disciplinary action.