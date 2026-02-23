Student Appears for Inter Exam Hours After Father’s Death in Nellore

Nellore: The commencement of Intermediate first-year examinations on Monday took a sombre turn for a student in Sangam mandal after his father passed away suddenly a day earlier.

Shivakumar, a resident of the mandal headquarters in Nellore district, died of a heart attack on Sunday. His son, Kandala Ram Sai, an Intermediate first-year student, was left in a dilemma as the family prepared for the last rites even as the examinations began.

After discussions with family members, relatives, and college representatives, Ram Sai decided to attend the examination. He reached the exam centre visibly distressed, where staff and fellow students offered words of support.

The student said he chose to write the exam in keeping with his father’s wishes regarding his education. The incident drew attention at the examination centre, with many expressing sympathy for the family.