Strong Security Measures for Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

Vijayawada: K. Dinesh Kumar, MD of AP Drone Corporation, stated that preparations for the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, organised by the Andhra Pradesh state government on the 22nd and 23rd of this month, are underway at a rapid pace. He further mentioned that the arrangements for the two-day conference are taking place at the CK Convention in Manglagiri, while a mega drone show is scheduled for the evening of the 22nd of October at Punnami Ghat along the Krishna River in Vijayawada.

Dinesh Kumar reviewed the arrangements for the drone show at Punnami Ghat with NTR district officials. Discussions were held regarding the arrangements at Punnami Ghat with Nidhi Meena, the in-charge collector of NTR district, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, the city police commissioner of Vijayawada, and Dhyanchandra, the commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, along with other senior officials.



Dinesh Kumar stated that as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with ministers and VIPs, will be attending the drone show, officials provided several suggestions to the organisers on how to ensure security arrangements and determine who should be allowed in which areas to watch the show. Given the possibility of a large public turnout, Dinesh Kumar urged police officials to implement strong security measures to avoid any inconvenience to attendees. He also advised the organisers to make robust arrangements for the drone show, as well as cultural programmes and a fireworks display, ensuring that there are no issues in witnessing these events. The officials were instructed to ensure that attendees have access to drinking water and other facilities without difficulties. Discussions were also held on vehicle parking, including which vehicles should be allowed inside and other related matters.