Strict measures to prevent water shortage in Kurnool: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath directed officials to take strict measures to prevent a drinking water shortage in the city during the upcoming summer. Speaking to municipal officials at the local guest house on Saturday, he stressed the need for proactive planning to ensure an adequate water supply within corporation limits.

The minister instructed officials to align development plans with the Smart City initiative and ensure the timely completion of projects. He urged swift action to address the shortage of garbage collection vehicles, expedite land clearance efforts, and remove dilapidated buildings to facilitate road construction and expansion.

Later, Bharath stated that despite financial challenges, the government remains committed to public welfare. He visited Bangarupet, distributed pensions, and personally inquired about any difficulties faced by beneficiaries.

He criticised the previous administration, stating that it only caused setbacks for the state. He asserted that since the coalition government took charge, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been working to restore progress. He highlighted efforts to attract domestic and international investors, with the new industrial policy bringing large-scale investments to Andhra Pradesh.

The minister assured that under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, various welfare and development programmes are being implemented to uplift the state. He urged the public to remain patient and support the government's efforts.

Municipal commissioner S. Ravindra Babu, corporators, and other officials attended the programme.