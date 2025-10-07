Strict Action Against Use Of Single-Use Plastic, Says PCB Chief

Ongole: State pollution control board chairperson, retired IAS officer P Krishnayya, has called for strict enforcement of rules to curb use of single-use plastic products across Andhra Pradesh.

The efforts must focus not only on preventing their usage but also on promoting recycling and reuse of existing plastic waste to strengthen the circular economy, he said at a review meeting he held with senior officials of various departments in Ongole on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed steps to be taken to control pollution. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prakasam district collector P Rajababu with joint collector Gopalakrishna and other senior officials in attendance.

The PCB chief said that while the government aimed to promote industrial development and increase employment opportunities in districts like Prakasam, equal focus must be placed on pollution control. He expressed concern over environmental pollution caused by waste from sectors such as granite, fisheries and agriculture and asked officials to explore ways to effectively reuse industrial waste.

Krishnayya advised officials to encourage entrepreneurs to set up units that manufacture products using recycled materials. He also called for intensified public awareness on the health and environmental hazards of single-use plastics.

He asked officials to conduct extensive checks to prevent the transportation of banned plastic items from neighboring states, as the AP government has not permitted the manufacture of single-use plastics within the state.

Retailers should be educated about the penalties for using such materials, he said, and added that alternatives should be made available to the public at affordable prices. Promoting biodegradable bags would protect the environment and further boost the circular economy.

Krishnayya also urged departments to ensure clean surroundings in industrial zones, railway stations and bus stations. He suggested identifying opportunities to make local products using granite waste. Discussions were also held on the allocation of land for a regional PCB office in Ongole and for the safe disposal and utilization of granite industry waste.

Collector Rajababu said all departments would coordinate to effectively implement the PCB recommendations to curb pollution and eliminate single-use plastics in the district. Officials from the mines wing, PCB and departments of industries, revenue, AP MIP, horticulture, agriculture, endowments, municipal, forest and transport took part in the meeting.