Stress on Promotion of Marine Exports in Nellore District

District Collector ,O Anand, has directed officials to strive for promotion of marine products export from the district. He was addressing the district industries export promotion committee meeting in the collectorate on Thursday, which was organised by the industries department.





The collector noted that 973 applications were received under the single desk portal for starting of new units, out of which 856 have been approved. Around 116 applications remained pending with various departments. Officials must clear all pending applications before the next committee meeting, he said.

Anand said departments such as commercial taxes, labour and legal metrology must expedite the registration process for the applications pending with them. The district industries department must engage with industry representatives and ensure effective use of the CSR funds.





He stressed the need to train human resources personnel as per the skill requirements of local industries. CSR funds should be channeled for such training programmes.

The collector also asked officials to speed up the land acquisition processes, which was essential for industrial development.





The meeting was attended by district industries officer Maruthi Prasad, APIIC officer Shivakumar, revenue division officials, Kandukur sub-collector etc.

Earlier, the collector said officials must take prompt action on land allocation for key development projects. He stressed the need to accelerate land acquisition for several railway overbridges, including those at Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Buchireddypalem-Dagadarthi Road, as well as for laying water pipelines in the Gellakappadu-Veerayapalem and Viruvuru villages.





Anand reviewed land requirements for the upcoming Ramayapatnam port industrial hub, and sought updates on land acquisition for the Badvel-Nellore Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects. The works must be completed within the set timelines. He sought updates on Krishnapatnam Port Phase 3 and for necessary forest clearance permissions.