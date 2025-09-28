Stress On Importance Of Sustainable Tourism Models

Nellore:The Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), Nellore, marked UNWTO World Tourism Day 2025 on Saturday with enthusiastic participation from students of several colleges across the district.

This year’s global theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” highlighted the urgent need for responsible practices that balance tourism growth with environmental conservation and social equity.

Delivering the presidential address, Sanjeev Reddy C.K., Nodal Officer, IITTM Nellore, stressed the importance of developing circulatory models of sustainable tourism to ensure equitable benefits for all stakeholders.

The programme was inaugurated by District Tourism Officer D. Usha Shri, who urged students to actively participate in competitions and spread awareness on responsible travel practices.

IITTM Nellore, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Tourism, offers specialised courses including BBA and MBA in Tourism. Faculty members Dr. Saravanan P. and Dr. Meera S. encouraged students to explore innovative approaches in promoting sustainability within the sector.