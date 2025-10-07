Strengthen BJP At Grassroots In Rayalaseema: Madhav

Madhav, who participated in a series of programmes here on Monday, received a grand welcome from party activists all along the route from Raj Vihar Junction to SV Complex.

In the evening, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of S. Sunil Reddy as the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Adoni MLA Parthasarathi, former Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh and several senior leaders participated in the event.

Madhav urged the cadre to intensify their public outreach by effectively communicating the benefits of the central government schemes to the people. He said strengthening the party's base in Rayalaseema would reinforce public trust and expand its support network across the region.

Venkatesh underscored the need for implementing the Rayalaseema Declaration. He said the declaration was aimed at eradicating the backwardness of the region and promoting comprehensive development.

Recalling his tenure as a minister in the erstwhile united AP, Venkatesh said the Detailed Project Report for the Gundrevula project was prepared during that period but it could not progress due to objections from Telangana leaders.

He appealed to the alliance government to take up the project on priority to enhance irrigation facilities in Rayalaseema.

He also urged Madhav to follow up on the pending Rs 50 crore central funds meant for backward district development. BJP leaders were also present.