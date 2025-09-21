Stream Overflow, Traffic Disrupted Across Several Villages In Ardhaveedu

Nellore: Heavy rains that lashed the Nallamala forest region on Saturday night caused the Jumpaleru stream to overflow, disrupting traffic across several villages in Ardhaveedu mandal over Saturday and Sunday. Floodwaters surged over the bridge connecting Bollupalli and Achchampeta villages with Ardhaveedu.

According to Ardhaveedu SI M. Siva Nancharaiah, water overflowed on the bridge between Ardhaveedu and Papinenipalli late on Saturday night, halting movement. On Sunday morning, police, with the help of villagers, removed logs and debris blocking the water flow beneath the bridge. Once the blockage was cleared, water resumed flowing under the bridge, and vehicular traffic was restored.

SI Nancharaiah clarified that there is currently no disruption to traffic but warned that further heavy downpours upstream could create fresh problems. Travellers passing through the stretch were advised to remain cautious.