Strayed Tiger Released Back into Papikondalu National Park

Kakinada: The adult male tiger that had strayed into human habitations a fortnight ago has been released back into the wild in the Papikondalu National Park (PNP) between Rampachodavaram and Chinturu on Saturday morning as a part of the Operation Stripes.

The tiger has been tranquilised after it had strayed out of the forest area a fortnight ago and taken to the Visakhapatnam zoo. After examining its condition, forest officials decided to release it back into the forest, though after fixing a radio collar to it. Sources, however, disclosed that forest officials could not trace the movement of the tiger on Sunday.

They attributed this to the tiger going out of range. Sources further said the tiger originally hailed from the forests in Tadoba. After assessing its condition, officials decided to release it in the Papikondalu area, which would be more appropriate for the wild cat.



