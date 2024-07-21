Stormy AP Assembly Session Starting Today

Vijayawada: The AP legislature sessions starting on Monday will be stormy as the opposition YSR Congress is set to raise several issues like massive violence in the past one month and the ruling Telugu Desam is readying to retaliate in full force.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu decided to release three White Papers on law and order, excise policy and state finances, in the present session. This is aimed to corner the YSRC and hold its previous government responsible for the state's poor financial conditions.

The present sessions are likely to last five days from July 22. As the Vote-on-Account deadline ends by July end, the TD-led coalition government is readying to introduce a Vote-on-Account for the next three months. The government would present the full budget in October, by when half the fiscal term would be over.

On the first day of the session, starting at 10 am, Governor S Abdul Nazeer will address the assembly and council members.

The agenda of the present session will be formulated in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday. The ruling and opposition parties would propose their subjects to be taken up in the coming days. The Land Title Act Repeal Bill will be introduced in the House on July 23, it is learnt.

Chandrababu Naidu has already released four white papers on Sand, Polavaram-irrigation, power and Amaravati, holding the previous government responsible for the “damage and devastation” done to the state. He would release the rest of the three white papers --on Law and Order, Excise and Finance -- in the present assembly session and discussions will follow.

Telugu Desam legislators and council members will go to the assembly on Monday at 8.30 am after paying floral tributes to the statue of TD founder NT Rama Rao at Venkatapalem village. The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) has suggested that the MLAs and council members of the party come in Yellow attire and adorn a turmeric-coloured scarf with a bicycle symbol on it.

The Telugu Desam would expose the “wrongdoings” of the YSRC government including the Land Title Act during the introduction of the repeal of the Land Title Act bill in the assembly.

The ruling party would also “expose” the alleged illegalities, irregularities, violations and mistakes in the sand policy, Polavaram project, irrigation, power and Amaravati during the previous government’s term. The YSRC is handicapped by its weak legislature strength of 11 seats in a house of 175.

However, YSRC president and former CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said,” We will raise our voice of protest by obstructing the Governor’s speech, and raise the issue of deteriorating law and order situation.”

The YSRC would highlight the “alarming number of political murders and murder attempts” since the day the TD assumed power. They alleged that 36 political murders and over 300 murder attempts have occurred within the last 45 days. “Additionally, 37 individuals have committed suicide due to harassment by TD.”