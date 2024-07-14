Top
13 July 2024 6:51 PM GMT
Stop Mudasarlova Park Construction: Pawan Kalyan
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister, panchayat raj, rural development, forest, and environment minister Pawan Kalyan has taken note of the concerns raised by former bureaucrat and environmentalist E.A.S. Sharma regarding the proposed construction by GVMC within Mudasarlova Park and the potential environmental impact associated with it. Pawan Kalyan has sought clarification from GVMC officials. He has directed the GVMC officials to refrain from any activities that may jeopardise the environmental integrity in the proximity of Mudasarlova Park in Visakhapatnam.

Mudasarlova Park, known for its appeal to numerous visitors daily, provides a habitat for 105 bird species. Sharma raised concerns about GVMC’s reported intentions to erect structures within the park. Subsequently, Pawan Kalyan sought clarification from GVMC authorities. Following this, GVMC officials informed him that such propositions were not being considered.

