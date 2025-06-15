STOP Diarrhoea Campaign Starts Today

Vijayawada: The STOP Diarrhoea Campaign-2025 will start in the state on Monday (June 16), as part of which 35 lakh children under the age of five years would be given ORS packets and Zinc tablets.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav launched the campaign's poster, here on Sunday.

The medicines would be distributed by ASHA workers and auxiliary nurse midwives. The medicines would also be available at ORS-Zinc corners in health and wellness centres, anganwadi centres, and village secretariats. Also as part of the campaign, water tanks would be cleaned, the quality of water tested and a fresh round of Rotavirus vaccination will be taken up.

Minister Satya Kumar explained the campaign will include awareness drives in schools and anganwadis on the importance of hygiene. The campaign will end on July 31.