Stone To Be Laid For Rs 95 Crore Akhanda Godavari Project on Thursday

Kakinada: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has said the proposed Akhanda Godavari Project would be taken up for implementation at a cost of nearly `95crore. This would also involve central funds.

The foundation for the project would be laid on June 26 by Union environment minister Gajendra Shekavat in the presence of deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president D Purandeswari.

The minister told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Monday that the Rushikonda palace would be made available to the people for stay. Several projects like reconstruction of the Havelock bridge, development of the Pushkara ghats, continuous performance of Harati to Godavari, development of the Kota Sathemma Talli temple at Nidadavole, tourism projects costing Rs 375 crore etc would be taken up soon.

Durgesh said the Akhanda Godavari project would be completed by the time of Pushkaralu-2027. If Pushkara ghats are developed, nearly 15 to 20 lakh pilgrims can turn up there every year. Such an influx would help provide direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people, he claimed.

The Akhanda Godavari project would be taken up under the SASK-2024-25 (special assistance to states for capital investment). This would accord a new charm to the Godavari’s catchment areas. As per the plans, 54 spans would be erected through a length of 2.7km.

The spans would have different themes to each reflecting the history of Rajamahendravaram and of Andhra Pradesh. Waterfalls, glass bridges, gaming zones, space themes, urban hot craft bazaars, hanging gardens, hologram zoos, time travel, rail museum and aquarium tunnels would be established or developed under the proposed plan.





The tourism minister said Bridge Lanka would be developed to an extent of 120 acres. A boat facility would be available for visitors to go to Bridge Lanka through the Godavari river. The Pushkarghat in Rajamahendravaram would be made a spiritual centre with continuous performing of Harathi. Beautification works are also being undertaken. Durgesh said 10 buffer zones would be established adjacent to these thematic zones to provide recreational facilities to visitors. Safety of those visiting the area would be a top priority. Steps would be taken to control environmental pollution.

He said the Havelock bridge and Pushkar ghat would become a dynamic tourism destination’’ by providing them facilities of world standards. The Godavari Harathi Ghat would be developed at Samisragudem village in Nidadavole mandal in East Godavari district. State tourism initiatives at a cost of Rs 375 crore, including use of funds under different schemes would be rolled out.

Dugesh, who also handles the cinematography department, said a film policy would be framed to benefit all sectors in the film industry. The government is also thinking of making Yoga a daily drill in government schools, along with introduction of a lesson on Yoga in the curriculum.











