Stone Set For Ethanol Plant at IFFCO Kisan SEZ, Regadichilaka

Nellore: A new chapter in industrial growth began in the Kovur Assembly constituency on Sunday with the foundation stone laid for the Gayatri Renewable Energy Ethanol Power Plant at the IFFCO Kisan SEZ near Regadichilaka village in Kodavalur mandal.

The project, with an investment of ₹260 crore, is expected to fulfil the long-pending aspirations of farmers who gave up their land nearly three decades ago for the establishment of the SEZ.

The foundation stone was laid by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, along with Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao and MLC Beeda Ravichandra, who jointly unveiled the project plaque.

Addressing the gathering, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said the project marked the realisation of a 30-year-old dream of local farmers. He recalled making repeated representations to the IFFCO leadership in New Delhi to attract industries to the SEZ and said it was a privilege to witness the launch of the first major unit during his tenure.

The ethanol plant is expected to generate direct employment for about 200 people and indirect jobs for another 500 to 700 persons. Requiring nearly 1.5 lakh tonnes of grain annually, the plant is also expected to provide significant benefits to farmers in the region.

MLA Prasanthi Reddy described the project as a “golden beginning” for Kovur’s industrial progress and credited the special initiatives of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for facilitating the investment. She assured full support to future investors and urged them to give priority to employment for local youth.

Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao said the plant, which will produce ethanol blended up to 20 per cent with crude oil, aligns with the State’s vision of integrating agricultural strength with industrial growth.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra emphasised the need to ensure justice for farmers who parted with land for the SEZ and called for cooperation in setting up a Skill Development Centre under the VPR Foundation to train local youth for industrial employment.