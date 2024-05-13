Stone Pelting Mars Polling in Tadipatri

Anantapur: Tension prevailed in Tadipatri town after TD and YSRC groups hurled stones at each other in Om Santhi Nagar Colony. Security forces intervened and dispersed the groups. A BSF jawan got injured and two cars damaged.

Polling went on peacefully in the town till the afternoon when YSRC candidate K. Pedda Reddy and TD leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy came across each other at a polling station in Om Santhi Nagar Colony.

Police forces intervened at the midpoint and dispersed the two groups at both the ends. However, a BSF Jawan suffered injuries and two vehicles got damaged.

Collector Vinod Kumar said polling otherwise went on peacefully. They extended time of polling till 6 p.m., so that voters standing in queues could exercise their franchise.

As per reports from other areas in Rayalaseema, Jana Sena activists damaged two EVMs at Dalavai village in Railway Kodur assembly constituency after YSRC men kidnapped their party agent Raja Reddy from the polling station. Polling resumed after additional forces reached the place.

Police registered attempt to murder and SC / ST atrocity cases against Mydukur MLA Raghurami Reddy’s close aide for attacking TD agents at the ZP High School in Guravalur village under Chaapadu mandal of Kadapa district.

SP Siddarth Kausal, who rushed to the spot, said cases have been registered against the attackers.

Kurnool range DIG Vijaya Rao said polling had been peaceful except for a few incidents.

In Chilamathur mandal of Hindupur assembly segment in Satya Sai district, TD activists attacked a YSRC leader and damaged two cars belonging to Chilamathur MPP Purushotham Reddy. Naveen Kumar, a YSRC party worker, suffered injuries in the attack.



