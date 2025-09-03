Stone Laid for Potti Sriramulu Memorial Project in Amaravati; Works to Be Completed by March 2026

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday, set the foundation stone for a 58-foot bronze statue, a memorial garden, an auditorium and a museum dedicated to revered Freedom fighter, Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, in Amaravati.

The minister hailed Potti Sriramulu as the guiding light who gave Telugu people their unique identity through his ultimate sacrifice. “Amar Rahe Potti Sriramulu,” Lokesh declared, as the gathering rose in applause.

Lokesh recalled that Sriramulu fasted unto death for 58 days, demanding a separate Andhra state, and his martyrdom led not only to the formation of Andhra Pradesh but also paved the way for the Fazal Ali Commission, which eventually recommended the creation of states on linguistic basis.

The memorial is being erected jointly by the AP government and the Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust on 6.8 acres of government- land between Thullur and Pedaparimi.

Lokesh said the Smritivanam (memorial garden) would not just be a park with photographs and exhibits but it would also host a research chair to further study Sriramulu’s contributions to society. “We must record, document and research his legacy for future generations,” he stressed.

The minister garlanded the freedom fighter’s statue, lit a ceremonial lamp and unveiled an AV documentary on Sriramulu’s life. He said, “Some lamps give light; some lamps show the path. Potti Sriramulu was the lamp that sacrificed his life to guide millions of the Telugu people. Just as the Mahatma is remembered as the Father of the Nation, Sriramulu must be revered as the Father of Linguistic States.”

Calling Sriramulu a leader who lived and died for his ideals, Lokesh urged the youth to learn the qualities of persistence and commitment from the revered leader. “Today, people lose heart even for a single failure. But Sriramulu showed us the path of courage and sacrifice. When he started his fast, very few supported him. But as his health declined, the whole state rallied behind him. That determination is what we must emulate.”

Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Dundi Rakesh, who coordinated the memorial project, recalled that community leaders had requested the erection of the statue during Lokesh’s pre-poll padayatra. “He immediately gave his word. This is not just a promise but an emotion for him,” Rakesh said, adding that the bronze statue would be unveiled on March 16, 2026.

Industries minister T.G. Bharat announced a Rs 1 crore donation from the TGV group towards the memorial. Minister P. Narayana affirmed that the CRDA would extend full cooperation to complete the project by March 2026.

Later, Lokesh felicitated four family members of Potti Sriramulu, draping them in shawls and received a special memento from Rakesh on behalf of the trust.