Steps Underway To Revive Vizag Steel Plant: Varma

Kakinada:Union minister of state for steel and heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said some tough decisions are being implemented to bring the Visakhapatnam steel plant from losses to profits. He warned that irresponsible party leaders should stop making meaningless allegations that the steel plant would be privatised.

Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said the Union government has released ₹ 11,500 crore to save the plant from losses to profits, and the plant will be protected with the support of trade union leaders, employees, and all sections of the people. He said the political parties should cooperate with the government in this regard. “There is no danger to the future of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The revolutionary changes can come with the reduction of tariffs of GST, and there will be radical changes in the living conditions of common people in the days to come,” Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said.

He further stated that the NDA government has given special attention to the expansion of national highways and railways in the Narsapur parliamentary constituency, and the detailed project report for the expansion of NH 165 has been prepared with an estimated cost of ₹ 3,200 crore. The union minister further informed that the Narsapuram-Chennai Vande Bharat train would start soon, and the Narsapuram-Arunachalam express will become a regular service soon.

Illegal sand mining leading to loss of lives



Kakinada:Illegal sand mining from the Yeleru reservoir is not only causing serious environmental damage, but is also leading to many accidents. It is estimated that more than 10 persons have lost their lives due to drowning or accidentally falling in the trenches dug for excavating sand.

Yeleru Reservoir supplies drinking water to Visakhapatnam, apart from irrigating 55,000 acres of standing crops in Kakinada district.

Illegal sand mining is also going on using heavy machinery across Jaggampeta and Prathipadu constituencies like Irripaka, Mamidada, Appanapalem and other villages.

There is no control and vigilance on such sand mining, as it is being done by those enjoying political patronage.

Environmentalists say this is causing severe damage to the environment.

Teachers overjoyed as Pawan Kalyan honours them

Kakinada: Teachers in Pithapuram constituency got overjoyed when Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who represents the constituency, honoured them on the eve of Teachers Day. With the Teachers Day scheduled on Friday, Pawan Kalyan sent on Thursday nearly 2,000 sarees for female teachers and pants and shirts to male teachers of all government, municipal and zilla parishad elementary and high schools in the constituency. District Education Officer P.V. Ramesh confirmed that the Deputy CM had sent clothes for teachers. All teachers expressed happiness over the gesture of the Deputy CM, who represents the Pithapuram constituency. Significantly, Jana Sena leaders and workers have not been involved in the event. According to sources, many of the JS members did not know about the distribution.



APSSDC launches career opportunities

Vijayawada:Ganesh Kumar, MD & CEO, APSSDC, announced that his organisation is offering 1,300 career opportunities, 300 jobs, and 1,000 apprenticeships for freshers. He said these opportunities are provided through partnerships with Vision India Services Pvt. Ltd. and Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Ganesh Kumar explained that in the Vision India Services, 300 production associate positions are offered for female candidates (18-23 years) with 10th/12th/ITI qualifications. The salary of ₹ 18,109 is provided, along with other facilities, including transportation, dress allowances, and performance bonuses. The work location is in Hyderabad. Tata Electronics offers 1,000 apprenticeships in the EMS sector to diploma (STEM) holders, preferably females, aged 18-23 years. The stipend of ₹15,000 is provided with free food and hostel accommodation. The work location is in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Multiple shift options are available. Eligible candidates can register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration?page=program-registration. For queries, contact APSSDC helpline: 9988853335 / 8712655686.