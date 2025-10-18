Steps Underway To Develop Pakala Beach Into Major Tourist Attraction: Minister

TIRUPATI: Minister for social welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said on Saturday that steps are being taken to further develop Pakala beach in Prakasam district into a major tourist attraction.

The minister visited Pakala beach along with district collector P Raja Babu and reviewed its developmental prospects with officials. They inspected the surrounding areas and discussed measures to enhance the beach’s infrastructure and overall appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy instructed officials to initiate works aimed at transforming Pakala beach into a pleasant and family-friendly destination. He emphasised improving facilities and creating a welcoming environment to attract more visitors.

Collector Raja Babu said detailed plans would soon be prepared to boost the beach’s natural beauty and tourist experience. He directed officials to focus on beautification, tree plantation, and the construction of essential amenities such as toilets, bathing and changing rooms. He also underlined the importance of proper lighting arrangements to ensure safety and convenience for visitors.

The collector further instructed departments to work in coordination with the tourism department to draft a comprehensive development plan for Pakala beach. As part of the visit, the minister and the collector also participated in a plantation drive along the beach premises.