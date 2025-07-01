Steps To Allot House Sites In Kurnool Soon: Minister

Kurnool, July 1: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath said steps are underway to distribute house plots to eligible people in Kurnool city. On Tuesday, he held a review meeting at the state guest house with joint collector Dr B. Navya, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, and other officials.









The minister instructed them to take measures to allot house plots in Kurnool, similar to the distribution of plots in Mangalagiri by IT minister Nara Lokesh. He recalled Lokesh's promise during the Yuvagalam Padayatra to provide plots to residents of Gudem Kottala near the city pump house and stressed fulfilling that commitment.He directed officials to follow government norms to issue land titles to people living for many years in various city areas, including Budhavarapet. Referring to issues in E. Thandrapadu before 2014, where plots could not be properly identified, he asked officials to resolve the problem. The minister also ordered that four and a half acres of dotted land opposite Venkataramana Colony Municipal Water Works be taken over from the police for public development works.