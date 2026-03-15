Steps Initiated To Restore Pasupatheswara Temple on Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The management of the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada has initiated steps to restore the ancient Pasupatheswara temple located atop Indrakeeladri hill.

A team led by Durga temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik and trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), along with board members, visited the dilapidated shrine on Sunday to assess its historical significance and present condition.

Accompanied by temple priests and engineering staff, the team began their climb at around 6.45 am and reached the site after nearly one and a half hours through a remote stretch of the hill.

Officials inspected the remains of the shrine, believed to have been built in the architectural style of Varanasi with four entrances, which is now in a dilapidated condition.

According to the Vana Parva of the Mahabharata, Arjuna performed penance on Indrakeeladri before the Kurukshetra war to obtain divine weapons. Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared before him in the guise of a hunter (Kirata) and later granted him the Pasupatastra. Mythological accounts say Arjuna consecrated the Shiva Linga at the site to commemorate the event.

An inscription believed to date back to the 7th or 8th century, linked to the Kiratarjuneeyam episode, is also said to refer to the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Seena Naik and Borra Radhakrishna said a report had already been submitted to the government seeking restoration of the temple. They said the matter would be brought to the notice of the Endowments minister and commissioner to begin works such as clearing the temple premises and improving access to the hilltop.

Trust board member Harikrishna, temple engineering staff, priests and other temple personnel were present during the inspection.