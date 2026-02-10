Steering Failure: Tourist Bus Overturns In Kadapa, 10 Injured

Kadapa: Ten persons were injured, three of them critically, as a tourist bus overturned near the Ambavaram crossroads in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa district on Monday.

Reports said the bus steering malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle overturned on the roadside, triggering panic among passengers.

The bus was carrying around 40 tourists from Railway Kodur in Annamayya district since Monday morning on temple visits. They first visited Kanyateertham and proceeded towards Ranganayakula Kona in Mylavaram mandal, when the mishap took place.

Local residents shifted the injured to the government hospital in Jammalamadugu. Those in critical condition were referred to the government hospital in Proddatur.

Police initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Three months ago, 19 persons died in an accident near Kurnool. In another incident at Sirivella Metta in Nandyal district, three persons lost their lives as a private bus rammed a divider and collided with a container truck. A bus went out of control near the KIDCO housing complex in Kurnool district, though no casualties were reported.